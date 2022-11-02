As election day draws near, we will thankfully see an end to the constant barrage of political ads on TV and radio that have been a major pain in probably most everyone's backside. And hopefully, also, an end to pithy letters in this newspaper where the virtues of this candidate or that candidate are extolled, frequently without any basis in fact.
Collectively the top 10 contributors to super Pacs paid out over $505 million to support their parties and candidates. Republican donors easily trounced Democrats raising over $320 million.
The print advertising jams my mailbox with enough cardboard to choke a mule (or an elephant). I'll be glad when this is all over. The bottom line though is very clear. The differences in the two parties are so stark that there should be no question as to whom you should vote for.
If you believe that a woman’s healthcare decisions should be made for her by politicians or a partisan Supreme Court, if you believe inflation and high energy costs are all the Democrat's fault, if you believe like many in Congress that the 2020 election was rigged, if you believe that the insurrection on Jan. 6 was just a bunch of tourists getting carried away, that the FBI is staging attacks on poor innocent citizens, that Joe Biden's plan is to flood our country with terrorists, fentanyl, child traffickers, and MS-13 gang members, or that we need to burn books that some people find offensive, then by all means you need to vote Republican.
If they win we all will be that much closer to not having to, or not to being allowed to make our own decisions. It will be the beginning of the end of democracy as we know it. Think about that when you vote.
Agreed. Trump wants an autocracy. He'd tried and failed on 1/6 but hasn't given up and either have his supporters. Vote as if democracy depends on it because it does.
