I don’t want to get into a war of words with Mr. Robert C. Sawyer in this newspaper, but he so misrepresents my thoughts I feel compelled to comment.
I cannot speak for Mr. Carl Thibodeau, nor should Mr. Sawyer speak for me. Charging for parking is not an anti-tourist attitude, but a pro-resident attitude. As newcomers to Conway (2005) we knew this was a town that catered to visitors. What we didn’t anticipate is the mismanaged expansion that has occurred over the last several years and continues unabated.
The tearing down of locally owned hotels to be replaced by major franchises. Also the ongoing loss of local eateries. The development boom also comes internally as some large (local) favored developers and landowners seem to get their way and get their variances to do and build whatever they want.
You would think that with the addition of new hotels, restaurants, big box stores, food courts and car washes, the massive influx of tax dollars would ease the tax burden on homeowners in Conway.
Anyone who opened their real estate tax bill knows that has not happened. If charging visitors a few bucks to park will bring a little tax relief to residents then I say bring it on.
A way needs to be devised so that employees at Zeb’s, Horsefeathers and other shops are not impacted and I’m sure the town planners can come up with something. And I wouldn’t have minded at all if Lowe’s, Home Depot and Tractor Supply were built in Parsonsfield, Maine.
