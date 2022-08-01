GOP strategist Liz Mair in an op-ed column in the Sun Friday did a fine job of cherry picking statistics to extol the virtues of red states. She ignored, however, some critical statistics that paint a far more dismal view of states controlled by Republican governors and statehouses.
The U.S. Census Bureau published some distressing health statistics and the following data was extrapolated. Republicans, the study noted, have lower life expectancy, higher obesity, higher infant mortality, higher hypertension mortality and higher STD rates.
Data collected from various governmental agencies (Department of Commerce, the US Census Bureau, and the Department of Labor) show Republicans trail in percent of population graduating high school and college and median income but lead in percent of population living in poverty. Also higher COVID death rates and in general, a much lower quality of life.
It matters not that it is Republicans who have a higher suicide rate, higher rate of teen births and a higher divorce rate. It matters that these are all grievous numbers for our country; all of us.
Yet it is endemic in Republican-controlled states; more so than in Democratic-controlled states. Many Republican-led states have enacted legislation that will do nothing to address the disparity between red and blue states.
In fact restrictive abortion laws, refusing to extend Medicaid care and attempts to dismantle public education will widen the gap. We are turning into two Americas where ZIP code will determine our future. Think about that when you go to vote.
(1) comment
Proof positive why Donald Trump just loves his uneducated followers. They're so gullible.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.