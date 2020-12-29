To the editor:
This just a short note I've been meaning to write for sometime. Thank you Dennis and Jean McDonald for your wonderful Christmas tree in your yard on Route 302 in Center Conway. It is truly a delight to admire every time I travel that way. Again thank you.
Larry Martin
Center Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.