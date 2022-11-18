To the editor:
I expect more out of a former state senator than taking the mindless, lazy parroting way to determine his dutiful vote.
Last time I checked, election denying wasn't a policy, nor anything that will affect my life. It's a talking point. Now, I wonder which America Mark Hounsell would rather live under, Donald Trump's or President Joe Biden's?
It's actually rhetorical because his disgusting vote for Sen. Maggie Hassan says it all. See, one day a mask-less Mark got way too close to Ray Gilmore and COVID was poised to settle in, then wham, Trump Derangement Syndrome with an overhand right to COVID forcing it to strike an unsuspecting anti-vaxer a few feet away instead. Thank God I got COVID.
Trump Derangement Syndrome seems to be a miserable, terminal disease. Only with TDS can you think $1.90 gas and $2.10 heating oil is bad. Being energy abundant and independent, horrific. Having Middle East peace accords and no threats of war anywhere, atrocious. Massive deregulation, abhorrent. Affordable groceries, sickening. Tax cuts, hideous. The most secure border ever, appalling. Favorable trade agreements, disgusting. Criminal justice reform, frightful. Less than 2 percent inflation, terrible. On and on.
The Biden/Hassan policies are the complete opposite, as we are living through the hell hole proof of a country Mark has graciously decided for us. The TDS infliction obviously means struggling family, friends and neighbors be damned, but hey, at least he didn't vote for an election denier. Phew.
Personally, I'm more concerned about actual policies and the effects on all Americans. I proved that when I voted for the lying sleaze bag Bill Clinton in 1996. By then he was an established proven scum ball.
Did I let me personal feelings get in the way? No. He had politically moved to the middle by then and with a Republican Congress, had the country booming out of a recession, low energy prices and on his way to actually balancing the budget. Things that benefitted everyone, so who was I to care what he did in the bedroom.
My heart told me no, but my pea-sized brain said yes. I just wish more people would get informed and vote with their head and not emotion.
Larry Day
Conway
