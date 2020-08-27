To the editor:
I agree with the Daily Sun’s editorial supporting school opening. Could I please see an article regarding the number of visits kids made to our summer rec camps and how many came down with COVID-19?
Just quickly doing the math in my head, it had to be thousands of visits. Any cases of the virus connected to all the kids playing ball this summer? I think a follow-up is warranted so people have more information to make informed decisions regarding school.
Let people see the best actual local stats you can get. I’m sure I already know the answer to the questions and to that I congratulate the directors, counselors, coaches for going the extra mile and making it safe and doable for the kids to thrive. Thanks for being essential.
Larry Day
Conway
