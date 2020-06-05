To the editor:
I am writing to issue a rebuke of Elizabeth Kelsea’s letter to the editor in the June 3 Conway Daily Sun.
This pearl-clutching about protesting versus rioting is a distraction from the real issues. Why are you more concerned with the destruction of property than the loss of human life? These two things are not equivalent. We can rebuild buildings. We cannot rebuild lives stolen by racist policing.
You claim that George Floyd’s death “has gotten lost in all of the thugs’ outrage.” I don’t know which news you’re reading, but the injustice of his death, as well as that of so many others, is the very thing that we are all decrying, and which remains front and center if you listen to any black people whatsoever.
It is also telling how many times you used the word “thugs” — a racist dogwhistle intended to vilify people of color — in one short word.
Have you seen any of the countless videos from the last few days of police attacking American citizens? There is no argument that justifies using tear gas, which I remind you is an actual war crime, on unarmed protesters — peaceful or otherwise.
Frankly, it is not the bystander’s place to tell oppressed people how they should protest their dehumanization. Nor is it your place to argue that because Sunday’s protesters are unaffected by fires and “attacks on their livelihoods” — which, reading between the lines, I assume means because they are predominantly white in a small town — that they should be silent in the face of injustice.
If people of color could solve this on their own, they absolutely would have. It is the duty of every white person to stand with our fellow citizens to demand and create change. Do better.
Larisa Hohenboken
Albany
