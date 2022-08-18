Bonnie Kimnach, in her recent letter, shares her opinion. We live in a country that allows for that. We should all work to defend Kimnach’s right to free speech, even if the Constitution doesn’t specifically note in detail all of what that really means.
The Declaration of Independence declares that each one has the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Though it doesn’t offer all the specifics, we assume that this includes a huge variety of experiences, expressions, determinations, exercises and processes — totally dependent on each individual’s sense of things.
Regarding women and these rights, there is a lot that goes into why a woman might come to need services that, sadly, have come to just be put under an umbrella called abortion. Most women I know personally are very aware of this truth in ways that lots of men I know personally can’t quite wrap their heads around until they have to … until their wife, or sister or daughter ends up in a tough spot — until their life or liberty or pursuit of their own happiness is at stake.
Lastly, regarding Kimnach’s opining about morality, it’s mentioned as if it’s so easy and clear. It’s not. There have been volumes written, multiple religions explored, and literally countless seminars shared on the matter in these last few thousand years. Wondering deeply about morality is hard. In lots of cases, morality can be found in the murkiness somewhere in the middle of an issue.
Disagreeing is totally OK. But we must be careful. I hope everyone will show up to the polls in November and vote for the people — up and down the ballot — who commit to actively preserving the rights of women to determine what will happen to their own bodies.
