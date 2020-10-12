To the editor:
In Tuesday's edition of the Sun, we see a picture of Republicans gathering inside with no masks (a tent with sides is not “outside").
We read a letter that points to the hypocrisy of a prior opinion piece which sought to label Democrats alone as sign stealers and indecency. We read that on one hand the Republican candidate for county commissioner supports police but then also chides police for not arresting a citizen after the citizen showed off his rear end to the son of the sitting president.
As chair of the Carroll County Democrats, I want it to be known that more important than Republicans choosing to wear their bravado on their sleeves by risking themselves and ignoring masks is the need for everyone to cloak themselves in humility and servant leadership by modeling what doctors and scientists are asking us to do for the sake of public health.
More important than the stealing of signs (DEMs, too, have had countless signs taken from both public and private property) is the stealing of rights from people who are historically marginalized — LGBTQ, for instance. More important than a private citizen here in small town New Hampshire displaying a side of himself that might not be of interest to his neighbors is the display by the president of the United States who we know grabs any body parts he wishes, makes fun of disabled people, calls those in the military (including Sen. John McCain) terrible names, doesn't have any idea of the most basic tenets of the faith he only sort of proclaims, doesn't pay taxes, was impeached, has the whole world laughing at us, ignores science, lies regularly, and will likely be brought up on charges upon getting unseated.
Let’s all pay attention to important things. And let's vote blue.
Knute Ogren
Effingham
