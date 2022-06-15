Earlier this year, when Nativity Lutheran in North Conway wanted to get the New Hampshire Gay Men’s Chorus back to the valley for a concert, there were lots of challenging hoops to jump through to make it happen.
Thankfully, Lutherans are the kind with wiring for problem solving.
In partnership with many different people and groups, it is such a pleasure to know that this community will get to hear a great performance of the chorus this Saturday, June 18, at 4 p.m. A big thank you to Sarah Groleau, of Groleau Financial Group, which is co-sponsoring the event.
White Mountains Pride has been a wonderful partner in spreading the word about the concert and in seeing to it that the Mount Washington Valley is a place where LGBTQIA+ folks can know they are valued and supported.
To Calumet Lutheran Ministries in Freedom for being a great help with the provision of housing for the Chorus: Thank you. And lastly, a huge shout out to Barnstormers Theatre in Tamworth. Thank you for being awesome with arranging to host the performance, sell the tickets, and welcome the community into your incredibly beautiful space.
June is Pride Month and the concert will be a great way to celebrate. In closing, these are strange times. People from historically marginalized communities are feeling a bit more more concerned about whether they will be safe and treated fairly.
Pride is a time when the whole community can come together to live, learn and love. Consider attending the concert. You’ll love it.
