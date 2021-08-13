To the editor:
The first thing I saw when I picked up the Sun on Wednesday was a picture of Steve Steiner giving the “finger” to the dedicated members of the Conway School Board as well as the superintendent. What a disappointment that was! Is this the type of image we want residents and visitors to our valley to have of our community? I certainly hope not!
Shame on you for allowing that picture to appear anywhere in the Sun let alone on the front page.
If you wanted a picture from the school board meeting as a “headliner” you should have chosen one of Kevin Richard. He is doing his best to keep the schools, children, and teaching staff safe while the COVID threat continues. At most, Mr. Steiner deserves one line toward the end of the article.
Kirk Smith
North Conway
