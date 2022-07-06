Recent decisions handed down by the Supreme Court (as well as a case they will take up in October) provide growing evidence that our nation is well on its way to losing representative democracy.
Some of this evidence has its roots in 2013, when the court removed Section 5 of the Voting Rights Act which required some states (though not New Hampshire) with a history of discrimination to pre-clear any changes to their voting laws with the Department of Justice.
Immediately upon this decision, some states passed restrictive voting laws in the name of preventing voter fraud. Since then, more states have followed suit, with New Hampshire being no exception.
Recently Gov. Chris Sununu signed into law SB 418, which adds burdens to same day registration voters as well as those N.H. residents who serve our country overseas. SB 418 was sponsored by Republican Sen. Jeb Bradley and supported by Republican Rep. Karen Umberger. This law will disenfranchise some of our citizens.
Republicans have spread lies about widespread voter fraud since the mid-1990s in order to create fear among their supporters and hold onto power in their gerrymandered state legislatures.
If Republicans were truly interested in preventing voter fraud, their states would adopt ERIC (Electronic Registration Information Center). ERIC adds integrity and security to elections and helps clean up voter rolls and catch voter fraud. This system helped to catch Mark Meadows (former White House Chief of Staff), who was registered to vote in Virginia and North Carolina, where he listed a mobile home he did not own as his legal residence on Sept. 19, 2020, before casting a 2020 presidential election ballot in the state.
SB 418 has the potential to be a slippery slope to more restrictive voting laws, especially with a Republican-controlled legislature. Elect leaders who support democracy!
