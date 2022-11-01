Republicans tell you they want to “Save America.” I beg to differ. Republicans have led the way with voter suppression laws, out-sized corporate influence on our elections and legislatures, and overwhelming power of religion in recent Supreme Court decisions and legislation.
If Republicans take a majority, this is what will happen (as written in their “Commitment to America”): Cut Social Security and Medicare; raise Medicare eligibility age to 75 with an end date of age 90; tax disabled veterans benefits; cut aid to Ukraine (victory for Putin), and tax employer-sponsored health care plans.
Republicans aren't interested in stemming inflation — they voted against the gas gouging bill and the Inflation Reduction Act in Congress.
Republicans blew a $2 trillion hole in the deficit with a tax cut for the wealthy that never “trickled down” to us.
In N.H., we see the same grift with the governor's ties to the fossil fuel industry. The governor is not interested in a cleaner and more sustainable environment. He vetoed the law protecting lakes from landfill construction. Sen. Jeb Bradley's Republican Senate failed to override it.
In the House, Republican Reps.Umberger, Smith, Cordelli, McConkey,and Avellani voted against the new protections. Sununu and the executive council entered a secret deal with the Cog Railway to build a hotel near the summit of Mount Washington. The Mount Washington Commission, chaired by Bradley and operating under a 10-year master plan since 1970, has remained inert in this regard.
Sununu reappointed Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut, who’s made it clear he doesn't support public education, a cornerstone of democracy. Bradley and Umberger support Education Freedom Accounts, which siphon public dollars away from municipalities and raise our taxes.
The Republican Party is not interested in saving America (remember Jan 6th?). It is interested in becoming the next authoritarian regime.
