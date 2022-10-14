To the editor:
Carroll County GOP state House incumbents have declared a war against women’s bodies.
To the editor:
Carroll County GOP state House incumbents have declared a war against women’s bodies.
The worst offenders Glenn Cordelli, (R-Tuftonboro), Jonathan Smith (R-Ossipee) and Lino Avellani (R-Wakefield). Each voted nine times to enact and keep New Hampshire’s harshest abortion laws in history. In those nine votes, they demanded that doctors be imprisoned and women be sued if they seek an abortion for any reason including rape, incest and even if a woman’s health is a risk.
The original law included the forced used of ultrasounds prior to all abortion care, an unnecessary technique which women’s advocates said was “intended to shame patients.” Even when other members of the GOP successfully voted to drop the ultrasound requirement, Cordelli, Smith and Avellani voted to keep it.
Karen Umberger (R-Conway) voted for eight of the ban-related bills, but perhaps in a moment of empathy, in the second round, voted against the forced ultrasound. Nonetheless, her eight votes, along with Mark McConkey’s (R-Freedom) eight votes, helped assure the GOP House and Senate would pass and keep the state’s most stringent abortion law ever.
The only moderate among the Carroll County GOP was Brodie Deshaies (R-Wolfeboro). He lost in the primaries after Katy Peternel, who with an unheard of tens of thousands of dollars from pro-life organizations, ran an all-out smear campaign against him because he refused to vote nine times to ban abortions.
Republican Mike Belcher, running in Wakefield, is advocating for war against anyone who disagrees with his off-the-chart extremist views.
It is obvious, if elected in November, these Republicans will continue to vote for big government to control women’s decisions over their own health, bodies and family concerns. They must be voted out of office. Vote for Democrats on Nov. 8.
Kim Fudge
Conway
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive a link to the Conway Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.