To the editor:
To the residents of Bartlett: Don’t let the selectmen and Planning Board eliminate your ability to join or listen to selectmen’s meetings, Planning Board meetings and other town boards and committees remotely on Zoom via the internet or on your phone.
Warrant Articles 14 thru 19 provide for more transparency and accessibility for you to participate in the town’s governance. The selectmen oppose these articles and it is questionable if they will follow the residents wishes if these articles pass.
As Chairman Gene Chandler stated when questioned about this at the selectmen’s April 21 meeting, “We will cross that bridge when we get to it.”
The chairman of the Planning Board, Scott Grant, boasts in his annual report on page 55 of the town Annual Report that, “Zoom has been great for transparency and for allowing the Board and the public to participate.”
How shallow those words are as at the April 20 meeting, the Planning Board voted to sabotage the process by eliminating the zoom link and phone number to join the meeting remotely on all future posting of Planning Board meeting notices.
I urge you to attend and vote to approve these articles on Thursday, May 13 at 6:30 p.m. at the Josiah Bartlett Elementary School.
Kevin McEnaney
Glen
