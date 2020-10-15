To the editor:
I just finished reading an astounding Sept. 29, 2020, letter from John Ratcliffe, Director of National Intelligence regarding the alleged Trump/Russia election collusion which was penned to the Senate Judiciary Committee.
In a nutshell, it appears that Hillary Clinton allegedly approved a plan to, “stir up a scandal” against Trump by “tying him to Putin and the Russians’ hacking of the Democratic National Committee.”
Furthermore, “According to his handwritten notes, former Central Intelligence Agency Director Brennan subsequently briefed President Obama and other senior national security officials on the intelligence, including the “alleged approval by Hillary Clinton on July 26, 2016, of a proposal from one of her foreign policy advisors to vilify Donald Trump by stirring up a scandal claiming interference by Russian security services.”
More troubling is that, “On 7 September 2016, U.S. intelligence officials forwarded an investigative referral to FBI Director James Comey and Deputy Assistant Director of Counterintelligence Peter Strzok regarding “U.S. Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s approval of a plan concerning U.S. Presidential candidate Donald Trump and Russian hackers hampering U.S. elections as a means of distracting the public from her use of a private mail server.”
In Article I of the Articles of Impeachment against Trump, the Democrats alleged that, “President Trump acting both directly and through his agents within and outside the United States Government corruptly solicited the Government of Ukraine to publicly announce investigations into — (A) a political opponent, former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, Jr.; and (B) a discredited theory promoted by Russia alleging that Ukraine rather than Russia interfered in the 2016 United States Presidential election.”
It appears that the same illegal election interference that the Democrats charged Trump with was orchestrated by Hillary herself, along with knowledge of Obama, et. al. What a brilliant scheme to divert attention away from Hillary’s private e-mail server.
Nixon was ousted from office for what amounts to much less when compared to this scheme. How could anyone defend these illicit actions and why don’t we see these bombshell revelations leading headlines in the mainstream media?
Kevin Clifford
Madison
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.