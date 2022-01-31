My family has owned our home in North Conway for over six years and have been vacationing in North Conway for over 30 years. This town has everything that homeowners and vacationers alike could ask for, beautiful views, exciting skiing and bike trails, relaxing lakes and rivers, great golf courses, shopping for all, great restaurants for every taste, and a family friendly atmosphere.
These are but a few of the reasons why we vacationed / rented homes here for so long and why we decided to become homeowners ourselves. It provides us the ability to enjoy time away as a family and offer a home experience for friends, relatives and others.
As the community voices their for and against sides of short-term rentals and dissects the finances on the matter, let’s not forget the voices of the respectful families who have been renting homes in town for years.
“Great place for the family … really enjoyed our stay…cozy and plenty of space. ”
“Great place to getaway…loved this property … open and spacious … clean and tidy…stocked well with many kitchen items.”
“… every year we rent (the same home)..we walk in and say “We’re home!” very comfortable…never have to wait for a bathroom …”
“Plenty of room and very peaceful neighborhood.”
These are just a few comments from the past few months of renters (a couple of repeaters) who have come to enjoy North Conway as much as we have. These are families who respect the places they stay and appreciate a home away from home.
There may be a few instances that differ from these experiences out there for sure. However, I believe we can find a solution for the majority of respectful vacationers to experience this great town like we have and keep coming back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.