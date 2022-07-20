Please forgive the tardiness of my response to the literary masterpiece in The Conway Daily Sun dated July 9 titled “50 years of progress.”
With the changes to Roe v. Wade sending the whole abortion question back to the states as per our Constitution, many people are up in arms over the future of legal abortion.
The insanity was fueled by the usual lies of a certain political party that uses a jackass for a logo.
They will have you believe your constitutional right to abortion was stripped from women by a radical court. They will also have people believe that legal abortion will be banned forever forcing pregnant teens to give birth and suffer medically. I have many historical books where teenage women marry and have multiple successful births.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said it herself, so did Vice President Kamala Harris and the 16 authors of said literary masterpiece.
Sorry to burst your bubble (not really) but abortion is not a constitutional right. So, either you folks didn’t know this basic fact or you all lied, either way not one of you should be a United States elected official.
I see the typical screaming about saving women lives, women right to choose and what about the baby in question. I can go on I’ll keep it short.
Only a short time ago I remember reading editorials about people who refused to get experimental injections, should lose their jobs, be thrown out of the country, imprisoned, etc.
What happened to my body my choice then? Hell, many lunatics out there couldn’t explain what a woman is, now you are all their biggest advocates, even while you still allow biological men to compete in women’s sports. You can't have it both ways, you need to pick a story and stick to it.
All this screaming came from a court case about a woman who wanted to get an abortion beyond the agreed upon limit by her respective state; you brought it on yourself. I even see a lot of people trying to legalize abortion at birth and up to 28 days after birth. Aside from being murder it’s just sick.
By the way I am 100 percent pro-choice within the first trimester, that is my personal view, always has been.
PS...I expect to see a retraction in this paper about the lie of abortion being a constitutional right. Does this make me an honorary fact checker (I hope not, I don’t want to be associated with frauds).
