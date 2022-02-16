I am so tired of reading repetitive letters from STR owners proclaiming their undying love for the Mount Washington Valley when in fact their real purpose is lobbying to preserve their revenue streams. "We love the Valley, we carefully screen our tenants, we police behavior, we provide jobs for housekeepers," What BS. The truth is, most STR owners could care less about the impact of rental properties (commercial enterprises) in residential neighborhoods. If they really cared, they would have purchased theirs where zoning regulations permit them.
Today, I read an op-ed piece from Tom and Nori Derenge. I am so pleased to learn that their little enterprise is funding our government services and I am also pleased to learn that without them we will become Bluefield, W.VA. What incredible arrogance to suggest that you have much of anything to do with our financial health. No matter what anyone says including UNH experts, STRs generate little incremental revenue for the valley so forget the $65 million charade. That theory has been debunked in studies all across America.
So listen Derenges, and all you other out-of-staters who are supporting us through your incredible generosity, we don't need you. Our shops and restaurants can survive profitably without you. Did you ever consider that nearly every dollar spent on an STR visit is a dollar that isn't spent at inns and hotels. The very essence of an STR is the concept that you can rent a house, cook your own meals and enjoy a cheap vacation. Why else are the shelves at Grants and the supermarkets depleted every Friday.
I encourage local residents to call their representatives and senators and voice your opposition to SB 249. If they happen to be STR owners or are in the real estate business, demand that they recuse themselves from voting.
ken, you 'ain't very smart'. Do you think a small town the size of Conway could support a Grants, Super Walmart, Shaws, Hannifords, and soon a Market Basket? No. You wouldn't have 5 or more grocery stores with a population of 10,000. And while the STR visitors may cook in their units, they also go out to restaurants. The only thing they aren't doing is using hotels/motels which are not lacking for visitors as the building boom attests. The money brought in by STR's is huge. I know. I was an STR user before becoming a resident. And don't forget, STR owners pay the same or more in property taxes than Ken does and they don't have 365 usage for the most part AND they don't have kids in the school system. A huge savings for tax payers. So Ken, go back to Kennet High and re-learn you some economics.
This is a socialist attack on property rights. Hotels are multi national corporations who being workers in to compete for housing. One man has bought up half of Conway and he owns a hotel . His holdings include a massive shot hotel, individual rental units , time shares and commercial rental . This is who they are protecting . They are shills for the big multinational national commercial corporations who want to continue to build massive hotels in Conway. The short term rental is the little guy just trying to protect their property rights . That’s it . Look at all the new hotels going up . Who is going to service them . Where are they going to stay ? They will be from away . Taking property rights away is as socialist as Carl Marx . And it does nothing to address the very real issue of affordable housing. Many towns have bought buildings and converted them into affordable housing on the towns dime . Not Conway they want to abuse their law abiding tax paying public that did nothing wrong . They brought this war to us . They have fueled this anti from away campaign against good folks. I get real tired when my two little girls are screamed at on the covered bridge by a car full of adults screaming in their face the C word and the F word the “go back to mass” yea you abuse children on the street you don’t know ?????? My children. Real nice . After that oh boy , I’ve been ready for the next attack . Keep it up . I’ve been around the parts for longer than Tom Holmes (Beverly mass transplant ) or Tom Irving (Canadian citizen but town planner) but I get my children verbally abused while you let folks who aren’t even citizens of this country make vital decisions for folks . And Tom Holmes is from mass ! So whatever , enjoy your socialism !!!
Your funny.
