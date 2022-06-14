It's official: Rep. Chris Pappas is running again. He says he is bipartisan, which is certainly not true. Pappas says he is going to run on his track record, which is abysmal.
Supported by people like Pappas, the Biden administration is bringing the country to its knees with inflation that is out of control and no common sense plan in place.
He is an advocate for destroying the fossil fuel industry, which should work out great for New England where oil and natural gas are the primary sources of energy.
Common sense would dictate the use of our own energy, however, Pappas support windmills and solar which should work well in this part of the country. Sure.
California is experiencing rolling blackouts on a regular basis because there is simply not enough energy. The shameful thing is this country has abundant fossil fuel capacity that Biden has shut down with the support of Pappas.
Countries like France, Germany and Ukraine are scrambling to find energy for the upcoming winter while Biden wants to go to Saudi Arabia to plead for more oil, a country that has a disdain for Biden because of his past reckless comments. You cannot make this stuff up.
Another country being courted in Venezuela controlled by a murderous dictator. You can be sure Pappas supports all of this.
If we continue to elect the same people expecting different results we are dreaming. Inflation is transitory in the eyes of Pappas.
The diagnosis is not good with his support for killing fully formed babies in the womb up to the ninth month or the massive influx of migrants making their way into cities like Manchester where crime is clearly on the rise.
People do not need to take a close look at Chris Pappas' track record because it is about what Pappas does and not about what he says. You be the judge in November.
