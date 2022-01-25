To the editor:
An Ohio-based property investment company, reAlpha, is taking a significant step in its goal of becoming the nation’s largest owner of short-term rental properties. The company is planning to purchase up to 15,000 Airbnb rentals over the next five years.
The company is focused on reinventing the short-term rental space by providing an opportunity for individual investors to own shares of specific properties that would be rented through Airbnb. The company plans to supplement the Reg A+ with an additional $75 million from small investors who buy shares of individual properties for as little as $2,500. The combined $150 million investment will be used to buy $1.5 billion in short-term rental properties.
reAlpha has started purchasing homes in Dallas and Miami, with expansion plans in place to enter California, New York, New Jersey, Colorado, Washington and Illinois. Potential properties will be identified by reAlpha’s proprietary AI platform, the reAlphaBRAIN, which scores homes based on more that 28 different factors. “There are 660,000 U.S. properties on Airbnb. There’s no clear leader…Our business model would generate wealth and democratize real estate investing,” said reAlpha CEO Giri Devanur, as stated in the Columbus Dispatch article.
This is what is happening outside our bubble in northern New Hampshire If STRs are allowed in our residential neighborhoods there will be no more neighborhoods. reAlpha is using Airbnb analytics to target vacation areas and snatch up available properties at an alarming rate.
Once STRs are allowed, “regulated” or not, it will be virtually impossible to walk it back. The valley will have a target on its back in no time. Local planning boards seem to be caving in to the threat of litigation by allowing STRs under the guise of “regulation”, which is really nothing more than complicated registration.
The valley thrived long before Airbnb and the inundation of short-term rentals, which ruined it for the owners who did rent occasionally. The valley can thrive without the impersonal renting of residential homes to people that I as a neighbor don’t know and neither does the owner of the property. We need to do whatever we can locally to prohibit the continued exploitation of our neighborhoods rather than roll out the red carpet and hope that it doesn’t happen in our backyard.
Katharine Koziell
Madison
