I certainly realize it is July and the last thing on your mind is heating your home or apartment this winter. However, it is not too soon to begin the application process for Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).
There is no question heating your home this winter is going to be expensive. Just look at the cost of a gallon of gasoline. A friend recently told me she had paid over $600 for 100 gallons of fuel oil. This translates to at least $6 per gallon. This is the reality of what everyone is going to face this winter.
Don’t get caught short if you qualify for fuel assistance. LIHEAP eligibility is based on household income and to qualify your household can earn up to 60 percent of the median family income. The qualifying income for a family of 4 is $74,941 or less. Incomes for a family of three are $62,950, income for a family of two is $50,959 and one person is $38,969. You should contact Tri County Cap at 603-323-7400 to determine if you are eligible and what paperwork is required in order to obtain these benefits.
Individual benefits are determined by formulas that Tri County Cap has to follow. There is an additional program for those over 60 that you may qualify for even if you are over the income level outlined above. So please call and check to see if you qualify. The electric companies also offer help with electric bills. I am sure you have read or heard that the cost of electricity is going up and will most likely be reflected in your July bills. You should contact your electric company to determine if you qualify for any assistance they may provide. More information on these and other programs is available at the Dept. of Energy’s website: energy.nh.gov. I cannot stress enough it is going to be a tough winter for heating your home whether you use fuel oil or propane. The summer months have resulted in families using much less oil or propane, but when the fall comes and it is time to fill up your tanks for winter heating be prepared for a shock. I see nothing on the horizon that indicates oil and propane prices will ease. If I can be of assistance please contact me at 603-356-6881 or by email at karenumberger@gmail.com Rep. Karen Umberger Kearsarge
