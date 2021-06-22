To the editor;
This letter is in response to Mr. Conte's letter dated June 16, in which Mr. Conte incorrectly cites Mr. Doucette's name, along with the date of his letter. The letter was submitted by Mr. Dorsett, Sr. on June 5.
Mr. Conte, if you are so happy relocating to Florida in your domicile, enjoying boating and golf, why are you so concerned about what's happening in New Hampshire? Apparently, you need to meet new people and get a life.
When the United States Constitution was written and signed into law in 1787, life expectancy was 38 years of age for a white male. Fortunately, the world has changed and folks live longer. Thanks to President Roosevelt, a Democrat, Social Security was signed into law in 1935. Then, in 1965, Medicare was signed into law under President Johnson, another Democrat.
Therefore, Mr. Conte, our government does indeed provide its citizenry from "cradle to grave" and that includes you, if not now, then when you retire. And, guess what? You have the Democratic Party to thank!
Karen Porter
Freedom
