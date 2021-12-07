To the editor?
Did anyone else notice the prominent juxtaposition of the headline “Parents call out Lentini over masks” and “COVID-19 cases in schools on the rise” in the Dec. 2 Conway Daily Sun?
Does not the second headline explain the big reason for masks, especially in schools? And why are people not getting it?
Karen Cummings
Fryeburg, Maine
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.