To the editor:
What is wrong with you people?
We are on a stay-at-home order, and so are you from other states. If you come to New Hampshire, you are suppose to quarantine 14 days, but you're here for long weekends in Airbnbs even though they are supposed to be shut down.
You do not wear a mask. You do not practice social distancing. There are only a few stores open and limited things to do here. You think you own the valley. You're here because you do not think any rules apply to you.
You will not get a warm welcome from most of us except, maybe, Janice Crawford. Are you people that ignorant that a pandemic doesn't even stop you?
You should stay home with your loved ones and not be up here spreading COVID-19.
I am not saying all of you are like that. I have actually met some very nice people over the years, but you are ignoring your own state orders and ours, and it is plain selfish and ignorant.
Many of you have written don't slap the hand that feeds you, but that is the most snobbish and ignorant attitude. We are all equal no matter what, and with that attitude you're going to cause a second wave to hit, and I hope and pray for all of us here in the valley.
Julie Webster
Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.