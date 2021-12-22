To the editor:
I spent the day today subbing for school nurse Helen Crowell at Josiah Bartlett Elementary School.
It is obvious from the range of students and staff who stopped by the office that Helen is very well respected and appreciated in the school community. Also, kids seem to be well versed in pandemic practices. That made me happy to see.
I have subbed in most of the schools over the years and I have observed that the “culture” of each school is different in subtle ways. You can tell by the way the students are brought in by staff members what they expect to happen once they see the nurse.
In Bartlett, it is clear that they are very well cared for. It feels like a family, headed by the “stand in dad for the day,” Joe Yahna, the school principal. He welcomed me when I arrived, checked on anything I might need, and demonstrated that he truly cares about his staff as well as all of the kids.
Other staff members from Amy in the office to Heather in the classroom greeted me pleasantly and were very helpful. It felt like a safe haven during this tumultuous time. Compliments to all at Josiah Bartlett Elementary and thanks for all the hard work.
Julie Levine
Glen
