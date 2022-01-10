To the editor:
My family owns a home in Silver Lake that we offer as a short-term rental. When we purchased this home, we made a commitment to be good neighbors and engaged with our community, and to encourage anyone who might rent our home to do the same.
As a family, we donate to local charities including the Silver Lake Association of Madison, the Madison Food Pantry, the Remick Museum, and local school fundraisers. We work with local tradespeople to repair and maintain our property. We shop in local stores, dine in local restaurants and spend our money at local attractions. When guests arrive at our home, they are encouraged to do the same. We have a list of our favorite locations and maps and brochures of things to do in the region.
Because we care about our community and our abutters, we don’t rent blindly. We verify the identification of renters above and beyond online rental sites. We have conversations about guest intentions while they are using our home and exploring the area. We have noise monitors in our home that alert us to any noise incidents and allow us to work with renters in the rare instance of an issue. We have cameras to ensure that renters are who they say they are and to ensure that there is not an excessive amount of people staying in our home. We have also made efforts to communicate with our neighbors with an open-door policy for anything that might be considered inconvenient to them.
Our family is far from absentee landlords. We do all of these things to actually be good neighbors and engaged members of our community.
Sincerely,
Julie Arrison-Bishop
Silver Lake
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.