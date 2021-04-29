To the editor:
I was interested to read William Marvel`s comments in his April 27 column regarding making it convenient for out-of-state students to vote while away at their school.
On the same day, Sen. Angus King (I-Maine) was quoted in the Boston Herald adding another fact to support Marvel`s argument. Jeff Robbins quoted King as saying, "What happens is that the primary in so many states becomes the election." He went on to say that if you win the primary, you win the seat, and that those who turn out for the primary are mostly activists motivated by one party of the other for political gain.
Since out-of-state students have no stake in the state in which their college is located, party politics conceivably appeals to students as a fall activity offering rallies, and lots of social interection. These are nothing more than political shenanigans, equal to the games the other party plays to gain electorate majority.
I believe that students should vote in the state and place where they live. As Marvel notes, "Over 5,000 out-of-state students gave Maggie Hassan her thousand vote margin in . . .2016."
That, my friends, is the Blue Wave that seeks to drown New Hampshire initiative adding one more step towards becomming another "nanny state," making students dependent on the government to hand them an esay way to join the fun.
If they are truly interested in government (and they should be!), they should have to work to get to the ballot box by applying for an absentee ballot and then executing it. Think what they will learn in the process.
Julia King
Glen
