To the editor:
As my husband and I sat dining and enjoying the gorgeous azaleas blooming on either side of our deck a few weeks ago, the usual humming of the bees was missing. This year, we have observed far fewer bees on each bush, and sometimes when I looked, I couldn’t find any.
Our peach tree was flowering at the same time as the azaleas and was sadly lacking in bees, as well; I never saw more than two or three feeding at one time.
Not just bumblebees and honeybees were few, but also the small, wild bees which do much of the “heavy lifting” when it comes to the work of pollination.
This disturbing observation was a stark contrast to what we witnessed last year; we would usually see at least a dozen bees of all types feeding on each azalea.
While many factors like pesticide abuse, habitat loss and severe drought are blamed, recent studies point to rising temperatures from climate change as a key problem impacting bee health. A 2019 study on wild bees in N.H. showed that while some species migrate to cooler climes and thrive, many cannot survive causing an overall decline. Bumblebees also succumb to extreme heat.
While there might be debate about the reason why, I consider my observations a wake-up call, one which demands a sense of urgency and action on my part. I will continue to landscape my yard with pollinator-friendly plants that support a variety of bees.
At the same time, I resolve to do all I can, both personally and collectively, to reduce carbon emissions to curb increasing temperatures due to climate change. I invite others to join me in similar endeavors — perhaps together we can avoid a complete collapse of bee populations.
Judith Saum
Rumney
