To the editor:
After reading all the wonderful stories about the new COVID-19 vaccine center and how many people got their shots, some of us are more dispirited than ever.
You see we signed up on the morning of Jan. 22 as directed and received our form email response within hours only to be spit out of the system without ever having the option of scheduling an appointment.
After being directed to many websites which tell us how to register and if we qualify, spending countless hours on hold and speaking with people who give incomplete or ineffective instructions to call or seek online solutions we are no closer to hearing about an appointment for inoculations.
My husband and I are in our late 70s and in fairly good health but we certainly qualify. Now according to your article, some people who have been unable to get through may be wait listed for late day doses if other scheduled individuals do not show up for their appointments and there is vaccine available. But no mention is made of how to get on that list.
It would be helpful if someone would listen to those of us who have followed all the protocols and have received no services would give productive instructions to make this happen as it is reported to be doing for everyone else.
JP Goodwin
Silver Lake
