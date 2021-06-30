To the editor:
As a resident of Fryeburg, I am outraged at the Fryeburg town manager and the Fryeburg selectmen.
Why is it in the past six months we have lost two full-time and dedicated police officers, and why was nothing done to try to resolve the issues? Is it because they are women?
The current chief in my book should have never been considered for the position as he was not even certified in the state of Maine during his interviewing process. He didn’t become certified until after he was hired. How was this overlooked?
Why did they offer him the position when there were well-qualified and well-liked individuals already on the department with certifications and had been with the department for many years? Why was the position given to the guy who was a chief in another Maine town and after a short period being chief the whole department saw his true side and all resigned?
That town doesn’t have a police department. The sheriff’s department has to cover the town now. Is that what is going to happen here? Is the new chief that bad and our town manager who made the final decision that blind to see he was going to be a problem rather than a good thing?
Why would they give him the position when they knew all this beforehand? Are we going to be that town that has no police coverage because all the other police officers will get tired of the corrupt ways and leave as well?
Why are the Fryeburg selectmen just sitting back and letting the town manager ruin this town? It’s time the townspeople step up and speak up.
Jonathan Price
Fryeburg, Maine
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.