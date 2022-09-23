To the editor:
Recently, my opponent, Democrat Pat Pustell, attacked me for my support of a new state-of-the-art gas station and a vote I took on a State House bill that pertained to the placement of future landfills in New Hampshire.
Since I took a position and voted a certain way, she claims that I am destroying the environment and beholden to special interests. A special interest is not the small business gas station owner but an organization such as the Green Mountain Conservation Group, which Pat has deep ties to. Pat cheerfully left out some important details pertaining to my support of the new gas station particularly, that the new state-of-the-art gas station must follow all state, federal and local regulations. Look at how peculiar that is, she left out the most important part. Next was my vote on the landfill placement bill. I will not support or oppose something simply because it has a good sound bite or makes good politics. I consider all the facts before me and then make a sound judgment.
In this case there was a letter from the Department of Environmental Services that clearly pointed out all the problems within the bill and the issues that could arise if it passed.
Joyfully, the Senate defeated the bill, and it will not become law. If Pat wants to continue to disagree with my votes or positions, that is great, this is what makes America the shining star on the hill. All I ask going forward is that she bases her opinion on the facts and not sound bites and half-truths.
Rep. Jonathan H. Smith
Ossipee
