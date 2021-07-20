To the editor:
America, while you are removing statues and monuments that might have been contrary to the fact that we've always enjoyed a perfect civilization, you might as well destory many other evidence of wrongdoing in our history, i.e., Holocaust films, controversial books, etc. It's a long list!
When you're all done, America, and our youth are left with reading "Alice in Wonderland" and watching "Mister Rogers," they'll be well-prepared (sic) for their brave new world. Bravo!
This all may be well-intentioned, but hiding, destroying or removing the truth from our next generation(s) does not teach them! I know personally my best lessons were learned from my worst mistakes. Do not deprive our youth of knowledge, good or bad, with a cover-up! That is a sin not to be lived down.
Johnny Edge
Eaton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.