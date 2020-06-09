To the editor:
We, the Northern New Hampshire Democratic Socialists of America, condemn the public execution of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis police. His murder falls into the deeply entrenched pattern of violence, anti-blackness, and oppression upheld by policing in this country.
There is no justification for it, only contempt for the institution that would force George Floyd to gasp Eric Garner’s words, “I can’t breathe,” six years later. This is white supremacy. We refuse to euphemize it by calling it “hate” or “fear.” We will aim to give justice to those who’ve been brutalized by police by naming white supremacy so we can eradicate it. We also condemn the violence wielded against Jean Ronald Saint Preux, a member of this community, by the New Hampshire State Police.
We firmly believe strong and well-resourced communities do not require repression, and by extension, repressive institutions to keep peace when there is justice. We stand with and share the rage of all those who are making themselves heard on the streets after years of being suffocated by policing and poverty, after years of being looted by corporations, landlords and billionaires.
But statements alone are not enough, we must continue to act. Sunday, June 14 at 1 p.m., we will gather as a community and march, from Settlers Green to Schouler Park, to peacefully demonstrate our solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, and the brave protesters all across the country fighting to end police violence and white supremacy.
We will fight for a world where black people can breathe freely and challenge ourselves to take greater responsibility for abolition, and the courage to pursue a just and liberated future.
We demand no less than the total liberation of all oppressed people into human dignity, forever.
John Sparks
Northern New Hampshire Democratic Socialists of America
Eaton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.