To the editor:
Considering Donald Trump’s racist border policies, Eugene Long saying Joe Biden is a fraud, fake and a disgrace to his church is quite remarkable after Trump’s cruel separation policies.
Perhaps Mr. Long needs empathy for people fleeing for their lives. The border has always been a challenge for any party in power. After four years of chaos and lies ended in a coup and “the big lie,” it’s about time we put country over party.
I shudder to think if Trump had really won the election. How many more people would have died because of his selfish ignorance?
In ending, I’m sure Mr. Long’s words “fraud,” “fake,” “disgrace,” were really describing the damaging, horrible presidency of Trump.
John Bossio
Center Conway
