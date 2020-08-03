To the editor:
In the Thursday, July 23, Conway Daily Sun, Voorhees Dunn wrote, “As the cancel culture movement seeks to remove statues and change the names of institutions associated in any way with slavery and racism, they have somehow forgotten to cancel one of the nation’s most historically racist institutions, i.e., the Democrat Party.”
He added that, “After the Union defeated the nascent slave republic, the Democrat Party became the party of the Klu Klux Klan, lynchings, Jim Crow segregation and voter suppression through poll taxes and literacy tests.”
This disingenuous canard circulating among right-wing sites neglects to mention that Southern Democrats of the 19th and 20th centuries, faced with the Civil Rights Act, the Voting Rights Act and desegregation, completely flipped from Democratic to Republican, starting with Sen. Strom Thurman in the 1960s.
While they have changed their name, they have not changed their stripes. They have succeeded in repealing key parts of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 with the help of a majority Republican Supreme Court, and have returned to Jim Crow tactics that restrict minority representation.
Republicans are no longer the party of Lincoln; they are the party of Strom Thurman and white nationalist Donald Trump.
Jim Salmon
Center Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.