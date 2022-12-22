To the editor:
Who is this “Joe Pietrangelo” to whom Jay Burnham of Massachusetts refers in his Dec. 20 letter, “Pietrangelo is real bigot, not Olympic champion Brittney Griner”?
Burnham is so ill-informed that he couldn’t get my first name right. Or maybe he was simply “dissing” me by deliberately mis-stating my Christian name. Either way, it reflects on the overall lack of quality in his letter and his character.
In fact, I actually feel sorry for Burnham, because his letter is so — how do I put this nicely — plainly wrong that readers, I fear, will despise him — not me.
In typical woke hypocrisy, Burnham takes me to task for daring to criticize St. Brittney, who twice won gold in basketball. But principles like fairness and equality at play (or rather, not at play) in the Griner fiasco should apply uniformly to people regardless of their social status. Isn’t that what uber-liberals like Burnham keep telling us?
The name George Floyd ring a bell for you? Besides, bouncing a basketball isn’t really that much of an accomplishment in life — however celebrated and lucrative it might be these days in our society. And I won’t even mention Griner’s reported domestic violence-related conviction, because neither it, nor Paul Whelan’s past history for that matter, is relevant to the issue at hand.
And far from “represent(ing) her country to the fullest and br(inging) pride home to America,” Griner refused to be on court at WNBA games when the national anthem was played, but had no problem playing in Russia — a totalitarian state — for a reported $1 million per season. She wasn’t even bothered playing for pay there while Paul Whelan and other Americans languished in Russian prisons.
And, of course, she wasn’t bothered at all by the American flag when it suddenly waved for her, securing her release, and over Paul Whelan and others; nor was she bothered by U.S. government discrimination in the process, as long as it favored her and her immutable traits.
Whether or not she was a POW like Sen. John McCain or a convicted criminal like George Floyd or a simple innocent pawn in an international game of brinkmanship, as a human being, Griner had a basic moral obligation to do the right thing and insist Biden get Whelan — imprisoned long before her — out first, and she simply didn’t. She failed her own high-horse principles of fairness and equality.
Finally, Burnham’s obviously false accusation that I have a “personal hatred of those who differ from (me)” comes very close to, if not actually reaches, defamation. But of course, Burnham cannot but lie, since his opinion is bankrupt.
Jim (not Joe) Pietrangelo
North Conway
