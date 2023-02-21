To the editor:
The more things change, the more they stay the same; and/or one rule for me, one rule for thee:
On Feb. 16, CNN anchor Don Lemon, a Democrat, while on air, sexistly stated that Nikki Haley was past her prime as a woman to run for president. Lemon wasn’t fired.
On Feb. 15, tyrant-in-chief President Joe Biden, a Democrat, while giving a speech to union members, racistly referred to Maryland’s first Black governor, Wes Moore, as “the boy.” Moore, himself a Democrat, did nothing but grin through his teeth to the reference, and both he and Biden are still in office.
On Feb. 9, Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas, a Democrat, while giving a court-side television interview, laughingly used the gay slur “homo.” Thomas wasn’t fired.
In December 2022, Whoopi Goldberg, a Democrat, while being interviewed by a British news outlet, anti-semitically repeated the claim — which she had made months earlier while hosting “The View” — that the Holocaust wasn’t about race but white-on-white violence. Goldberg wasn’t fired.
Of course, a century ago, Democrats were the chief architects and supporters of segregation against Blacks and others, and in more recent decades, they have driven affirmative action and, lately, diversity/inclusion/equity (aptly DIE), two more euphemistic discriminatory regimes, this time against whites and others.
While Republicans certainly have been no saints either on matters of equality, there is not only a distinct streak of bigotry in the Democratic Party these days, but that bigotry is also coupled with another dangerous tendency that can be fatal to democracy, censorship. If anybody needs being “woke” up to anything, it is Democrats to their own disgraceful situation. America won’t progress until they do.
Jim Pietrangelo
North Conway
