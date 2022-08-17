To answer your questions, Peter Elsemore, I didn’t personally watch the Salem witch trials, the Nazi Rassenschande prosecutions, Southern lynchings, or the McCarthy hearings either, yet I can still say with absolute certainty long after they occurred that they all were travesties of justice — solely based on their infamous invidious intent and lack of due process.
Similarly, I didn’t need to watch the Jan. 6 hearings to ascertain their witch-hunt nature. It was obvious to everyone except those with their “head in the sand,” as you so eloquently put it. They were one-sided — literally and figuratively — and explicitly dedicated to barring Trump from office.
And, no, I didn’t ignore any alleged contextual quote from Prof. Turley. Certainly, as you indicate, Turley himself was critical of some of Trump’s and his associates' conduct, which goes to Turley’s own objectivity. But, as Turley himself articulated, finding a politician — particularly a Presidential candidate — “disturbing” is a far cry from allowing them to be falsely criminally accused simply to get them off the ballot. Otherwise, many Democrats themselves — indeed, most politicians — could never run for election.
If someone finds Trump disturbing, they should simply never vote for him; but there can be no “peaceful transfer of power,” as you eloquently say, if those currently in power can so arbitrarily and easily disqualify their opponents as calling them "bad."
And, yes, I can and do support the DC police, FBI, and DOJ, when they act within the law, that is. When they act politically or outside of the law — such as violating someone’s rights, including President Trump’s (recall the FBI agents’ role in deliberately promoting the Russia hoax) — I can and do disagree with them. I don’t blindly follow power, even if you do.
Finally, the evidence of a stolen election is there to see. You just have to open your eyes to it.
