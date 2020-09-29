To the editor:
Four years ago, Trump supporters were called deplorables. Since then, we've been labeled racists, haters and homophobes by the progressive left. More recently, in his Sept. 19 letter, Tino Fernandes calls us members of the Trump cult. Such nonsense!
Mr. Fernandes stated that we focus on "single issues," suh as abortion, gun control and immigration. He is absolutely correct. As Christians and President Trump supporters, we believe that ALL life is precious. We oppose the brutal practice of killing innocent babies of all races. We believe that law-abiding American citizens have a right to own a gun. When seconds are critical, the police are only minutes away. Also, sovereign nations need strong borders. We support LEGAL immigration.
Please consider the following "single issues" before casting your vote on Nov. 3.
• President Trump is the most pro-Israel president in recent times. He had the courage to move our embassy to Jerusalem. He negotiated the first Arab-Israeli peace accord in 26 years. He is being considered for the Nobel Peace Prize.
• He fully supports our police and our military. He opposes rioting, looting and the knocking down of our historic monuments. He is referred to as the "law and order president."
• Prior to COVID-19, unemployment hit a 50-year low with record low unemployment rates for Black, Latino and Asian-Americans.
• President Trump stands up against China's unfair trade practices.
• The Middle East is much more stable because of President Trump's policies. Whatever happened to ISIS, Mr. Fernandes?
The Trump haters consistently fail to recognize the many achievements of this president. His "single issue" accomplishments. This president continues to work tirelessly for ALL Americans.
Four more years — Trump 2020. God bless.
Jim Hrdlicka
Glen
