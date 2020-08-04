To the editor:
I understand the sentiment of the peaceful "Black Lives Matter" protesters. They are seeking justice for the African-American community. However, their means toward achieving this goal is only half-right. Half-right is like a car with a flat tire. Half-right doesn't get us anywhere!
I wish they'd be outraged by "black-on-black" violence. I wish they'd speak out against the absence of black fathers in the home. I wish they'd condemn the senseless and lawless acts of rioting, looting and the knocking down of federal and state monuments.
And, most importantly, I wish they'd be repulsed by the hundreds of black, and white, babies aborted each day. Until they can get it totally right, I will not view them as a credible entity.
And now for the truth. The solutions to all of our problems are contained in the Holy Bible. We need to love God, and we need to love each other. Simply put, "All Lives Matter."
Jim Hrdlicka
Glen
