To the editor:
My wife and I live in Tamworth and recommend the re-election of our current representative, Susan Ticehurst, who represents District 3.
Susan is a voice of collaboration, reason and moderation, all valuable commodities in these contentious times. Every time I have heard her speak, she has had something important and valuable to say.
As a legislator, she has helped us with a couple of issues important to us personally: first, she helped us find appropriate state contacts when we were dealing with a surprise medical bill, and second, she has had useful suggestions for us regarding water quality questions that we have had, as do many like us who rely on private well water.
Please send Susan back to the House of Representatives. And vote, along with her, for Jerry Knirk and Chris McAleer — we need them working for us.
Jim Diamond
Tamworth
