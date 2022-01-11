To the editor:
A hate-filled pathetic rant such as the latest exudant of Michael Knudson has no place in rational discourse.
Of course, Mr. Knudson is free to say what he wishes, and your paper is equally free to print what it sees fit.
But neither of those lessens the disgust I feel reading such a baseless and deeply personal attack on Rep. Jerry Knirk.
You would do us all a service by printing Mr. Knudson’s rants on perforated two-ply rather than newsprint, which we might use in an appropriate fashion.
Jim Diamond
Tamworth
