I have always been interested in politics and love to attend political events.
One local candidate I have watched politicking is Katy Peternel. She seems to have a bizarre strategy for winning her election. She only attends events with Rep. Glen Cordelli.
From what I have seen, Cordelli is no friend to our community. He has proposed dissolving our school district and firing teachers for teaching state or federally mandated curriculum. To associate with someone who cares about his own agenda and not the community is a strange strategy for proving you should represent that same community.
Candidates should be able to stand independently and not be dependent on campaigning with Free Staters. Katy will just become a proxy vote for Cordelli. Wolfeboro and Tuftonboro have never been supportive of candidates who are members of the N.H. Liberty Alliance (look it up). We don’t need Free Staters or libertarians who pretend they are Republicans. We don’t need to give up our voice to a hidden agenda.
Katey has not taken a stance on anything throughout her entire campaign. This makes sense when you know she backs Cordellis’ plans, like dissolving school districts and ignoring clean water proposals. If this came out many voters would reject her.
Say no to politicians who use politics to push their scary agendas.
