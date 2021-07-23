To the editor:
Politicians' refusal to raise the minimum wage has done irreparable damage to the working class in New Hampshire. Let's explore how this has played out for many residents. "Five years late and $5 short," comes to mind.
Now many residents definitely can't afford a house, and any increase in wages is being used up by increases in rental costs and inflation in general. The governor took a $31,000 raise last year yet refused to raise the minimum wage to even a yearly salary equal to his raise.
When neighboring states raised their minimum wages numerous years ago they increased the purchasing power of their residents. N.H. residents were left to hope "free market" economics would solve their income needs.
Healthy wage competition is just now emerging in this area, yet it's proving to inadequately align with the needs of the workforce. A couple of examples of how workers have been disempowered by this free market wage experiment. Two years ago, a friend's son in a neighboring state was offered $15.75 an hour for a summer job at a national burger joint. The same local establishment recently started offering "up to $14/hr starting wage." When you inquire further, it's clear that "up to" means only a few positions offer that wage.
Even with the problem with local workforce vacancies, some businesses refuse to raise wages to more align with living costs. I am aware of a local business manager who will eagerly hire a visa student worker at a higher wage than a local worker doing the same job. It's as if the student worker knows they have leverage in negotiating a wage and the local still gets the "take it or leave it" offer. Free market wage competition sure does work out well for the visa worker.
Jeff Robinson
Intervale
