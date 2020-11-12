To the editor:
I want to take this opportunity to thank voters in Senate District 3. It has been an honor and pleasure to serve in the New Hampshire Senate. I look forward to the next two years and working on the challenges New Hampshire faces.
As always, please call me with any questions at (603) 387 2365. Thank you again and Happy Holidays.
Sen. Jeb Bradley
Wolfeboro
