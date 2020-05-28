To the editor:
Today was my second visit to Hannaford in North Conway since reading a rather scathing letter that was written by a disgruntled patron and published in this newspaper on May 20.
On my first grocery shopping excursion post letter, I commented to the cashier that I was sad to have read it. She suggested I write a letter telling of my thoughts. Today's cashier, when asked how it was going said there are good days and bad days. Not all her customers are appreciative.
Guess it’s time to opine. Since moving up to the valley almost seven years ago, I have food shopped almost exclusively at Hannaford. Never have I experienced any of the employees there acting in any way rude. Rather, I have found them to be extremely friendly and pleasant.
When questioned about a product’s unavailability, the managers have been helpful in investigating why. When asked where a certain item might be found, most stockers will not tell you, they will lead you to the product. There is almost always a willing person to reach that box that is too high on the shelf.
These are trying times for everyone. We all need to eat, so buying groceries is “essential.” Those who are there each day stocking shelves, tending to the deli, fish and bakery departments and checking us out are putting themselves in harm’s way to serve us.
I am quite sure they would rather be elsewhere, but they are on the front line every day. My sincere hope is that we all take the time to commend them and thank them for being there. At the very least, please don’t be rude. Let’s come put on the other side of this pandemic better people.
Jeanne Wright
Center Conway
