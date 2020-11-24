To the editor:
After a recent visit to the local Walmart, I realized that the only thing they are concerned with is making money. There is no mask mandate at all. Nearly anyone can walk into the store without a mask. I was told this by a manager.
With the cases in this state and others increasing, I found this more than upsetting. Needless to say, I will not shop there anymore. The problem is what can be done about it? Nothing will improve until people realize that this problem is real.
Jeanne Beller
Bartlett
Nobody is forcing you to go to Wal-Mart. Literally everyone who walks into Wal-Mart is choosing to do so. If you're scared of getting sick, wear your mask or go shop somewhere else.
