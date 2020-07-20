To the editor:
Kudos to Mount Cranmore! As an alumni of Kennett High (the old one, I call it), I felt compelled to write about the 2020 graduation ceremony. When I saw the story on TV-9, it made me think of my own graduation some time ago and what a generous thing for Cranmore to do. It was a perfect way to celebrate for everyone. Thanks to Mount Cranmore for making it happen!
Jean Potter
Class of 1966
Intervale
