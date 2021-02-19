To the editor:
Please read the article “Fryeburg water protest draws a crowd” in the Feb. 15 Sun if you haven’t already.
From the article: “Our brooks, rivers and ponds have visibly lower water levels than in previous years, as well as evidence of the detrimental effects on important flora and fauna, Nestle’s pumping of 350,000 gallons of water per day (118 million gallons in 2019).”
Local activists continue to protest Nestle and possibly the worsening of the situation with its sale to the private equity firm One Rock Capital. Let’s support their efforts on this side of the valley.
I was recently driving through North Conway and I saw a woman loading two cases of bottled water onto her hotel cart. I thought, “The water in North Conway is amazing, she probably just doesn’t know.”
Many people don’t try the water when they travel assuming that it is of poor quality. Here are actions we can take to make a positive impact.
1. Put signs on the taps in every hotel and Airbnb rental: “Try It, You’ll Like It” or “Try It Before You Buy It, Our Water is Amazing.”
2. Say NO to buying single-use plastic bottled water and drinks.
3. Tell your friends, guests and co-workers that the water quality is fantastic in almost all valley locations.
Recently I drank my first single-use plastic bottle of water in years. It felt terribly wrong because I knew I was contributing to the worldwide catastrophe created by single-use plastic and the impact that drinking bottled water has on our neighboring communities and earth.
Let us take action together. Also a big thank you to North Conway Water Precinct for maintaining one of the best water systems in the U.S.A., giving us absolutely delicious water.
Jean Lee
North Conway
